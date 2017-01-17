Victim robbed at gunpoint inside Olympia apartment

Bail was set at $50,000 for a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at an Olympia apartment.
Demario Heard, 43, appeared Tuesday in Thurston County Superior Court on one count of first-degree robbery and two charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin. Arraignment was set for Jan. 31.
Court documents give this account:
Police arrested Heard shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Olympia. Police had received reports of a suspect in a silver hatchback vehicle who had stolen a man’s wallet at gunpoint and also waved a gun at someone near the post office at 900 Jefferson St. SE.
The robbery victim said he was in his Olympia apartment in the 1000 block of Cherry Street Southeast with two women. One woman had asked to borrow $100, and the victim believed the woman may have texted Heard about the cash in his wallet.
Shortly after 3 a.m., one of the women said she was afraid of her boyfriend — later identified as Heard. The victim said he saw Heard park the silver hatchback and walk toward the apartment. One of the women let Heard into the apartment. Heard immediately pointed a small semi-automatic handgun at the victim’s face from about 2 feet away and demanded the wallet.
Heard left the apartment with the wallet and some marijuana. Upon Heard’s arrest, officers found the wallet with nearly $700 in cash as well as marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. Police also recovered a silver Kimber handgun that they believe Heard tossed out of the vehicle’s window near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Washington Street.
At Tuesday’s court hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Heather Stone said Heard’s criminal record has at least 11 prior felonies, including charges for assault, harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
No arrests or charges have been reported for the two women.
