36 people avoided jail time last year through Olympia’s Community Court

Thirty-six people avoided jail time last year and improved their lives through Olympia’s Community Court program, an alternative court that aims to cut down on recidivism by filling participants’ basic needs.
Community Court also found a permanent home in a city-owned building east of the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Eighth Avenue, allowing the program to add drug treatment and mental health services.
The court has been up and running for a year, and is largely funded by a $200,000 two-year grant from the Center for Court Innovation. Judge Scott Ahlf and Public Defense Coordinator Diane Whaley are calling Community Court a success.
“We’re definitely seeing some good results. Just look at the numbers,” Ahlf said. “A lot of the people who come through have made some significant life changes.”
Community Court isn’t your typical court. The program tosses out much of the formality found in a traditional court setting, allowing defendants to talk to the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys in a small, intimate setting.
“I think a lot of people have their misgivings at first,” Ahlf said. “But we try to really get to know them, form a relationship.”
Instead of being handed jail sentences, defendants are often required to make improvements in their daily lives: find a job, get health insurance, find somewhere to live.
Ahlf recalls a young woman who set out to earn a GED, but earned a full high school diploma instead. Another couple earned back their driver’s licenses through the program and are working to earn commercial driver’s licenses.
“People set goals, and through this program they achieve them,” he said.
Service providers who work with program participants are on-site on court days, so defendants don’t have to go far to find help.
“It really helps to have everything in one building,” Whaley said. “It’s wonderful to be in a space where everything is so closely connected.”
Whaley said qualifying defendants are given the opportunity to enter Community Court from Olympia’s Municipal Court. Some defendants’ charges are dropped upon completion of the program, while others are replaced with smaller infractions. Last year, 122 people opted into the program, but many are still working on their goals, because the programs take an average of six to 12 months to complete.
The Community Court’s new building formerly housed the city’s court services office, before construction of the new City Hall on Fourth Avenue, said City Manager Steve Hall. When City Hall moved, court services moved into the old City Hall, now the Lee Creighton Justice Center.
Since 2016, the building was used temporarily for several purposes, until Community Court moved in in July.
The program hasn’t just helped those enrolled — it has helped the entire community, Whaley said. Participants completed 278 community service and work-crew hours last year.
Hall said the city already has started searching for more permanent funding for the project so that it can keep running when the grant runs out.
“We as a city are really dedicated to this program,” Hall said. ‘It’s already done so much good, and we want to keep it going.”
