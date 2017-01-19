Crime

Federal agents bust 'high-level' heroin dealer in King County

A King County man has been arrested for trafficking large amounts of black tar heroin throughout the region.

Described as a “high-level heroin distributor,” Chuckie Mitchell, 30, was arrested Tuesday in Kent and is being held without bail. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports that Mitchell’s arrest was part of a long-term investigation into the Seattle area’s heroin epidemic.

During the arrest, agents seized illegal prescription pills, packaging materials, a taser, cash, a stolen firearm, ammunition and a Lexus sedan, according to an announcement Wednesday. The Seattle Police Department assisted with the investigation along with personnel from the Washington State Gambling Commission.

