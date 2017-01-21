Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near 20th and Carpenter

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 20th Avenue SE and Carpenter Road SE, said Sgt. Carla Carter.
The Thurston County SWAT team responded to the incident, but no victims or suspects have been located, Carter said. Residents in a 20th Avenue home reported hearing gunshots Saturday morning. Deputies believe that most of the home’s occupants have evacuated.
“At this point, this might just be an empty residence,” Carter said.
The Olympian will update this story as more information is made available.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments