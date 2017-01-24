Sheriff’s Office investigates home invasion near Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that was reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 21000 block of Promontory Court near Clear Lake, southeast of Yelm.
“It looks like the suspect took off on foot,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter told The Olympian. “We did a canine (track) but nobody was apprehended.”
The male suspect wore a mask, but a full description has not yet been released.
“The victim might have known the suspect,” Carter added.
No other details were released by the Sheriff’s Office.
Lisa Pemberton
