Level 3 sex offender registers as transient in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has made a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender, Mick M. Owens, 37, who has registered to live as a transient in the Thurston County area.
On Jan. 23, 2009, Owens was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court on one count of indecent liberties. He was sentenced to 21 months in jail. The conviction stemmed from Owens, at 27, sexually assaulting an unknown 37-year-old female, and on a separate occasion, exposing himself to two unknown females, ages 17 and 27.
Owens is a white male, 6 feet and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have questions regarding Mick Owens or any other registered sex offender living in Thurston County, go to co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff and click on “Sex Offender Watch,” or call 360-754-2894.
Comments