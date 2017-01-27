Man, 78, arrested on suspicion of hate crime in downtown Olympia

Olympia police arrested a 78-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly attacked a woman, making vulgar remarks about what he believed to be her sexual orientation.
Police referred two charges to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office: second-degree assault and malicious harassment — commonly referred to as Washington’s hate crime statute.
The 22-year-old woman sustained only minor injuries and didn’t require medical treatment, according to Lt. Paul Lower.
Officers responded to the Intercity Transit Center in downtown Olympia at about 9:45 a.m. after transit security reported an altercation. The suspect reported that he was standing outside when someone spit out the window of a bus.
He boarded the bus and confronted the woman.
An argument ensued, and the suspect allegedly made a series of derogatory and vulgar remarks related to sexual orientation, Lower said.
The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly tried to choke the victim.
The suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon. The Olympian doesn’t release the names of suspects until they have appeared in court.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
