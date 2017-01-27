Olympia suspect accused of shooting man in the face with paintball gun

Olympia police arrested a 36-year-old man Thursday afternoon after he allegedly shot another man in the face with a paintball gun at the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Olympia.
Police responded to reports of an assault at the mission at about 1 p.m., according to Lt. Paul Lower. A 911 caller reported that the suspect was repeatedly hitting another man with a club-like object.
According to court documents, the victim told police that the suspect, who reportedly frequents the shelter, pointed a paintball gun in his face and then pulled the trigger. The suspect then hit the man in the face with the gun, knocking him to the ground.
The suspect allegedly continued to hit the man while he was on the ground.
Workers at the mission reported that the suspect fled in a Chevrolet Blazer.
Police found the vehicle a short time later, and saw a paintball gun sitting on the floor behind the driver’s seat, according to court documents. Police then located and arrested the suspect.
The suspect was booked in the Thurston County jail and is scheduled to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Friday afternoon. The Olympian doesn’t release the names of suspects until they have appeared in court.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
