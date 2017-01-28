Deaths in Kitsap County house fire investigated as triple homicide

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders Pause

2:47 Highlights: Mickelson's record-breaking night helps Capital clinch No. 1 seed out of 3A SSC

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

1:34 Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro answers questions after preseason training

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia

0:48 Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

0:49 Thurston County Commission votes on limiting use of ICE holds

2:25 Highlights: Early run lifts Blazers to 73-68 rivalry win over North Thurston