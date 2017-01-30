Tumwater dad accused of injuring 4-week-old

Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Tumwater man accused of severely injuring his infant daughter.
Cameron Howard Thomas, 19, appeared Monday in Thurston County Superior Court on one count of second-degree assault of a child (domestic violence). Arraignment was set for Feb. 14.
Court documents give the following account:
Tumwater police were called to a report of possible child abuse Saturday at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia after a 4-week-old was brought to the emergency room. The child was unconscious and not breathing. Hospital staff reported the baby had a fractured leg and blood on the brain.
Thomas was taking care of the baby while his wife and brother-in-law went to get milkshakes. Upon their return, Thomas said he might have broken the baby’s leg while changing her diaper. The baby’s mother told detectives the baby sometimes locks up her arms and legs during diaper changes, and that she had never seen Thomas hurt the baby “other than tonight,” which was not intentional, she said.
Medical staff at the hospital told a detective they didn’t believe the injury could have happened the way Thomas described it, and said “a great amount of force was necessary to fracture” the baby’s femur. A doctor showed a detective photos of bruising on the baby’s abdomen that was in the shape of human fingers, along with photos of bruising on the baby’s tongue that usually occurs when a bottle is forcefully pushed into a baby’s mouth. An emergency room doctor reported “multiple brain bleeds” found on the baby’s head scan.
Tumwater Police Sgt. Jen Kolb confirmed Monday the baby was in the intensive care unit at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.
Prosecutors said Thomas had a prior conviction in 2013 in a juvenile case for disorderly conduct.
