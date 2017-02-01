3 arrested in Thurston County incident involving a hatchet, a wet blanket and stolen food

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Tuesday night following an altercation involving a hatchet, a blanket that wouldn’t catch fire, and some stolen food.
Bryan K. Herrera, Danielle C. Ortiz and Christopher J. Swagert appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. Judge Erik Price set bail at $20,000 for Swagert and $15,000 for Herrera. Ortiz will be released on her personal recognizance.
Herrera, 41, will likely face charges of residential burglary, third-degree assault, and malicious mischief. Public Defender Phil Griffith said Herrera denies all assault allegations.
Ortiz, 43, will likely be charged with one count of residential burglary, domestic violence.
Swagert, 24, will likely face charges of first-degree arson and first-degree assault.
Price described Tuesday night’s incident as “complicated.”
The incident began at about 6:20 p.m. when Herrera called 911 and reported that someone had broken into his trailer on the 11000 block of Conine Road sometime during the day. A deputy went to the trailer, but no one answered the door.
At about 8:40 p.m., another 911 call came from another trailer on the same property. A woman reported that Herrera and her mother, Danielle Ortiz, were in her living room screaming at her and her roommates, according to court documents. The woman said Herrera had hit her boyfriend, Swagert, with a pipe wrench.
When a deputy arrived, Ortiz told them that someone broke through a boarded up window in her trailer — the first trailer — and stole all of her food while she and her roommates were sleeping. She said that after they woke up, Herrera went next door to confront the people who live in the other trailer.
The tenants of the second trailer didn’t answer the door, so Herrera allegedly broke down the door, Ortiz said.
However, Herrera later said he entered the second trailer after hearing Ortiz and her daughter fighting. The daughter said both Ortiz and Herrera broke down the door and entered the trailer while she and her roommates were sleeping, according to court documents. She reported that Ortiz was waving around a golf club.
At 9:30 p.m., the deputy was waiting outside of the trailers for Herrera to come home. The deputy saw Swagert exit his trailer and retrieve several items from a shed, according to court documents.
The deputy saw Swagert shine a flashlight at Herrera’s trailer and shout, “I know you’re in there.” When no one came out, Swagert allegedly yelled, “Fine, I’ll just light your trailer on fire.”
The deputy reported that Swagert balled up a blanket and tried several times to light it on fire. But he said the blanket was damp and didn’t catch.
Then the deputy said Herrera arrived, surprising Swagert. Swagert then allegedly raised a hatchet and began swinging it Herrera, according to court documents.
The deputy stepped out of the shadows and ordered the men to get on the ground. The deputy said Swagert complied, but Herrera didn’t follow commands. The deputy used a stun gun to subdue Herrera.
Herrera, Ortiz and Swagert were all booked into the Thurston County jail.
