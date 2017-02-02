Everett man with mental illness stabs stranger for looking at white woman

Bail was set at $1 million for a suspect accused of stabbing a black man for looking at a white woman at the Everett Transit Center.
The Everett Herald reports that Steven H. Koropp, 25, was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The unprovoked attack took place about 11 a.m. Tuesday and left a 49-year-old victim with multiple neck wounds. The victim is expected to survive.
Koropp had approached the victim at the bus station and started punching him, then chased after the victim and stabbed him several times in the neck while making racist statements, according to The Herald.
Police found a 6-inch bloodied kitchen knife on Koropp, who said he had been trying to kill the man over concerns that the victim was going to kidnap a white woman. Police report that the Koropp “suffered from some form of mental illness.”
Komo News reports that the suspect told police he was hearing voices in his head.
Comments