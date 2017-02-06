Level 3 sex offender Andrew Umino registers in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Level 3 sex offender Andrew E. Umino will be residing in the 1900 block of 91st Avenue Southwest in Thurston County.
Level 3 offenders are considered to pose the highest risk of re-offending. According to the sheriff’s office, Umino pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court in 2014 to indecent liberties after sexually assaulting a 44-year-old female neighbor when he was 14.
In 2016, Umino pleaded guilty in King County Juvenile Court to custodial assault with sexual motivation after sexually assaulting a 28-year-old female corrections officer when he was 15, according to the sheriff’s office.
Umino, 17, is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.
To learn more, visit co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff or call 360-754-2894.
