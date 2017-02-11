Crime

February 11, 2017 2:07 PM

Police ask for help finding missing Olympia woman

By Amelia Dickson

The Olympia Police Department is requesting help searching for Brenda Eberling, 65, who was last seen Tuesday.

Eberling was lest seen near Evergreen Park Drive in West Olympia. She suffers from dementia and other complications that could put her health and safety at risk.

Eberling is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. Her hair is brown, and her eyes are hazel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 during business hours, and at 360-704-2740 on evenings and weekends.

