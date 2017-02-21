Olympia woman kicks cop in groin during out-of-control arrest

Bail was set at $10,000 for a woman accused of kicking an officer in the groin during a late-night arrest in west Olympia.
Courtney Ann Butcher, 32, appeared Tuesday in Thurston County Superior Court on two counts of third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, and third-degree malicious mischief. Arraignment was set for March 7.
Court documents give the following account:
At 11:24 p.m. Monday, Olympia police were dispatched to the parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings on Black Lake Boulevard after the restaurant’s manager reported that an intoxicated female — later identified as Butcher — was “doing circles” in a white Ford Ranger truck with a black canopy.
The truck left the lot and headed south on Black Lake Boulevard, almost striking the concrete barrier in the middle of the road. The officer followed the truck to the parking lot of the Black Lake Apartments, where Butcher drove in circles again before coming to a stop.
As she was being handcuffed, Butcher began kicking police officers and other vehicles in the lot. She also slipped out of her handcuffs while riding in the patrol car on the way to jail.
She was kept in the patrol car while officers applied for a search warrant. During this time, she began kicking the plastic partition where the window was located and spit on an officer through a ventilation hole while continually screaming obscenities — some racially charged — at the officers.
Police officers transported Butcher to Capital Medical Center for a blood sample and had to place special restraints on her legs because she would not stop kicking at the officers. At one point, she kicked an officer in the groin. She was deemed too “out of control” for nurses to draw blood because she was “throwing all 95 pounds of her body around the room.”
At Tuesday’s hearing, deputy prosecutor Brandi Archer said Butcher had a prior DUI conviction in 2012 in Minnesota. The court barred Butcher from consuming alcohol.
