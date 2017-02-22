Thurston County suspect racks up charges in search for drug money

Bail was set at $100,000 for a robbery suspect accused of threatening to kill his Thurston County victims, including one who found himself looking down the barrel of a gun.
Victor Manuel Oseguera, 22, appeared Tuesday in Thurston County Superior Court on two counts of felony harassment, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, and residential burglary. Arraignment was set for March 7.
Oseguera was arrested Feb. 18. He also had warrants on three felony drug charges along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation, a gross misdemeanor.
Court documents give the following account:
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a robbery report from a residence in the Yelm area. The victim said he was in his room when Oseguera entered, pointed a pistol at his face and demanded money and drugs.
The victim knew Oseguera because of their history as addicts, and said Oseguera had robbed him before. The victim told Oseguera he had quit using drugs and offered a pair of expensive athletic shoes instead. Oseguera declined, then took a pack of cigarettes while holding the victim at gunpoint. Before leaving the scene, he threatened to kill the victim if the police were called.
Another victim had encountered Oseguera earlier that day when the suspect broke into the Yelm residence on Mud Run Road and tried to steal a video game system. Oseguera left, but later returned with what appeared to be a gun in his jacket pocket. An argument ensued, and as he left, Oseguera threatened to come back and shoot two people at the residence.
Law enforcement eventually tracked down Oseguera, who denied involvement in the alleged crimes and said he blacks out when taking an anti-anxiety drug called Xanax.
At Tuesday’s hearing, deputy prosecutor Brandi Archer reported that Oseguera also has a pending domestic violence assault charge.
