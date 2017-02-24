Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has made a general notification regarding level III sex offender, Anthony Q. Cook, 29, who has registered to live in the 8000 block of South Bicentennial Loop southeast, in Lacey.
On Dec. 17, 1999, Cook pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree rape of a child. He was sentenced to 138 weeks confinement. The conviction stems from Cook, at age 11, sexually assaulting a 6-7 year-old female neighbor.
Cook is described as a black male, 5 feet 10-inches and 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any questions or concerns in regards to Anthony Q. Cook or any other registered sex offender living in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ and click on “Sex Offender Watch”, or call the SOR Unit at 360-754- 2894.
