Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video Pause

2:54 Downtown Olympia parking

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews trip to Washington State

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

0:58 Trump at CPAC: "Take a look at what's happening to our world, folks"