Armed robber takes narcotics from Lacey pharmacy

The Lacey Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint on Friday night.
Police report that the man entered the drugstore, located at 8333 Martin Way, at about 8 p.m. He walked to the pharmacy counter and pulled out a handgun, waved it at three employees and told them to get on the ground.
The suspect then climbed over the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics. He filled a plastic bag and his sweatshirt pockets with narcotics, then ran out of the store.
He is described as a white man with a husky build. He is between six feet and six feet five inches tall. He wore a black hat, a black scarf over his face, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue latex gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
