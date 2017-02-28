Man hospitalized following Olympia jail suicide attempt

A 33-year-old man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he tried to end his life in the Olympia City Jail, according to the Olympia Police Department.
Corrections officers discovered the man during a routine check about 4:20 a.m. They began administering first aid. The man was breathing and speaking with corrections officers.
Medics from the Olympia Fire Department transported the man to Providence St. Peter Hospital for treatment. The man is still in the hospital’s care, but his condition is unknown.
As part of routine procedure, the Thurston County Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident. The Critical Incident team is composed of detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies in the area, and investigates cases such as officer-involved shootings, custodial deaths and other serious incidents involving law enforcement personnel.
The man is from the Thurston County area and was arrested by Olympia police Feb. 22 on suspicion of theft.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
