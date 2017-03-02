Olympia police will give away free Clubs to help curb auto theft

The Olympia Police Department is giving away free anti-theft devices for people who drive early model Honda and Toyota vehicles.
The department will offer The Club at the front desk of police headquarters, located at City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. The front desk is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, although the department can work with people who can’t make it during those times.
The device consists of a long bar that fits across the steering wheel and makes it almost impossible to turn the vehicle. The police department’s giveaway is made possible with a grant from the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority.
Once the initial shipment of 100 units runs out, the department will continue to make The Club available to the public at cost — around $14. Senior program specialist Amy Stull said the Club giveaway is intended for previous victims of auto theft as well as owners of pre-2001 Hondas and Toyotas.
“Those types of vehicles are easier to steal because the keys are easy to alter,” said Stull, noting a common practice of “shaving” keys in order to make a skeleton key that can start those cars. Anyone with questions may call Stull at 360-753-8049 or email astull@ci.olympia.wa.us.
The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority reports that vehicles are commonly stolen in order to sell the vehicle or its parts; to use the vehicle for transportation or joyriding; or to use the vehicle to commit other crimes.
The Washington State Patrol reports that more vehicles are stolen on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, and that an average of 65 cars are stolen every day.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the most commonly stolen vehicles in Washington as of 2015 are (in order):
▪ 1996 Honda Accord
▪ 1998 Honda Civic
▪ 2004 Ford full-size pickup
▪ 1994 Acura Integra
▪ 1989 Toyota Camry
▪ 1996 Subaru Legacy
▪ 1999 Chevrolet full-size pickup
▪ 1994 Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee
▪ 2010 Toyota Corolla
▪ 1997 Nissan Sentra
