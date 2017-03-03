Burglars strike Don Juan’s Mexican Kitchen in West Olympia

Employees of Don Juan’s Mexican Kitchen are working to get the West Olympia restaurant up-and-running following an early morning burglary.
Manager Connor Stakelin said employees came in Friday morning to find the front door broken, and the tills from two front registers gone. The burglary happened sometime between midnight and 5 a.m.
“It is bizarre,” Stakelin said. “It looks like they came in swiftly and left.”
The tills contained cash, checks and bank account information for the restaurant, Stakelin said. As a result, the restaurant’s accounts have been frozen, and employees won’t be paid on time.
The thieves also caused computer damage, ripping out wires. The front door of the restaurant was bent out of shape, but repairs were already underway at 11 a.m. Friday.
Stakelin said he’s been in contact with Olympia police, and officers told him that someone found one of the tills that morning at Madrona Beach, off of Highway 101.
“There was no cash in it, of course,” Stakelin said.
The restaurant will be open during normal hours for the weekend, but customers must pay with credit or debit cards for now.
“Well, it’s definitely going to put a damper on business,” Stakelin said.
However, he said Don Juan’s customers are loyal, and he expects people to keep coming back.
The West Olympia restaurant opened Nov. 11, 2016. Stakelin said there has been a wait for dinner tables every night since. But the franchise was a Thurston County staple long before then, with a restaurant in Tenino. Juan Martinez Sr. owns both locations.
The West Olympia Don Juan’s Kitchen is located at 4419 Harrison Ave. and is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Don Juan’s is closed on Monday.
The Tenino restaurant is located at 639 Lincoln Ave. E, in the IGA parking lot. It is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tueday through Thursday and is closed on Monday.
Reservations for the Olympia location can be made at jonjuanskitchen.com or by phone at 360-688-1497.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
