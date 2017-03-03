Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

In a push for transparency, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office rolled out a new smartphone app last week. The app, available for both iPhone and Android, allows local residents to file reports online and keep an eye on crime in their neighborhoods.
Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer recounts the events leading to the rescue of two children and the death of a suspected cop killer early Thursday morning, Dec. 1, 2016. Video by Drew Perine and Peter Haley