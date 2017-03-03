Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

Thieves broke into Don Juan's Mexican Kitchen in West Olympia in the early hours of Friday, March 3, 2017.
Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com

Crime

Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

Dillon Zachary Nash, 22, is arraigned Jan. 13 in Pierce County Superior Court, in connection to a fatal wreck in Lakewood. The Oct. 21 crash on Interstate 5 killed 46-year-old Jason Ley. Prosecutors accused Nash of causing the wreck by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they charged him with vehicular homicide.

Editor's Choice Videos