Attorney general files to keep Thurston County sex predator in prison

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office has filed a petition to prevent the release of a Thurston County man convicted of multiple sex crimes against children.
Elmer D. Andersen, 62, is due to be released into the community Thursday (March 9) after serving a 16-year sentence for first-degree child molestation. He is currently incarcerated at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen.
Under the state’s Sexually Violent Predator law, the attorney general’s office can seek an involuntary civil commitment for violent sex offenders who have served their sentences, but are likely to re-offend if released from prison.
A hearing has been scheduled for Friday (March 10) in Thurston County Superior Court to determine whether there is enough evidence to hold a trial.
Court documents show Andersen’s history of grooming children so that he could assault them.
In 1988, he was convicted of two counts of indecent liberties and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fondling a 4-year-old boy during story time at a Seattle daycare center where he worked.
He also was sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting neighborhood children in Whatcom County. According to court documents, Andersen gave local kids gifts and took them to baseball games or other activities. He would host sleepovers at his home or in a backyard tent where he would sleep next to children. At least two male victims came forward and said they were fondled by Andersen during these occasions.
In 2000, Andersen was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old child the previous summer while they were camping. Andersen had been considered a friend of the victim’s family. After two trials in Thurston County Superior Court, he was found guilty and sentenced to 198 months in prison and 36 months of probation.
Andersen also had a number of sex-related charges dismissed in King County back in the 1980s, including indecent liberties and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The victims knew Andersen from the daycare where he worked as well as a church-sponsored after-school program.
Court documents show that Andersen has admitted to molesting about 29 victims, both male and female, ranging in age from 5 to 11 years. Many of the male victims were molested while they slept.
Since 1988, Andersen has been through multiple sex offender treatment programs. A recent psychological evaluation concluded that Andersen “suffers from mental abnormalities and/or personality disorders” that cause him to commit sex crimes that make him “a menace to the health and safety of others.” The evaluation also notes that Andersen is more likely “to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure facility.”
