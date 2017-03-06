2 anti-Trump protesters arrested during Olympia pro-Trump rally appear in court

Two anti-Trump protestors arrested on suspicion of assaulting a state trooper last weekend during a rally for President Donald Trump in downtown Olympia appeared Monday in Thurston County Superior Court.
Bail was set at $500 for Kieran Shell, 19, who faces one count of attempted second-degree assault. Richard Murphy, 22, was released on his personal recognizance on one count of third-degree assault.
Arraignment was set for March 21 for both suspects.
Four suspects were arrested as part of an anti-Trump protest that was held in response to Saturday’s rally. One trooper transported himself to a local hospital after a protester threw an unknown substance on him, Prouty said.
The Washington State Patrol estimated about 200 Trump supporters and about 125 anti-Trump protesters gathered at Heritage Park.
Information was not immediately available Monday on the other two suspects, who face misdemeanor charges.
