Bail set for man accused of stabbing customer at Lacey McDonald’s

Bail was set at $20,000 for suspect accused of stabbing a customer at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lacey early Friday.
Thomas Ray Stanfield, 52, appeared Monday in Thurston County Superior Court on one count of second-degree assault. Arraignment was set for March 21.
Court documents give the following account:
Lacey police responded to a report of an assault at 5:34 a.m. March 3 at the fast-food restaurant at 502 Sleater-Kinney Road SE.
Stanfield reportedly spoke to an employee at the counter and became upset, then threatened to kill two people who were sitting at a table. He then threatened to kill the employees, which prompted a male customer to intervene.
Stanfield approached the customer with a long triangular metal file in one hand and what appeared to be a knife in the other hand. The two men got into an altercation, and the customer was stabbed multiple times in the back, neck and chest with the metal file. The object in the suspect’s other hand was described as a short kitchen knife.
Stanfield fled the scene on foot, but eventually was found by a police K-9 unit under some brush. The victim was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Lacey police.
A store manager told police that Stanfield had been told to leave after he had entered the restaurant asking for free food.
At Monday’s hearing, deputy prosecutor Mark Thompson said Stanfield has prior convictions for assault, burglary, bail jumping and drugs. The court ordered that Stanfield have no contact with the victim or any McDonald’s restaurant.
Andy Hobbs: 360-704-6869, @andyhobbs
