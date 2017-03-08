Capitol Little League reports theft of pitching machines

Four Louisville Slugger Blue Flame pitching machines were stolen out of a shed at the Capitol Little League (CLL) sports complex in Tumwater.
Now the league is asking community members to watch for the machines on Craigslist or re-sale sites.
The pitching machines cost about $150 each to replace. If the league decides to use its theft insurance, it will need to come up with a $250 deductible, said Loris Gies, president of the nonprofit volunteer-led organization which serves about 500 kids in Thurston County.
“It’s a pretty big impact,” she said.
The machines are blue, weigh about 15 pounds and are marked with the letters “CLL.”
The theft occurred sometime between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon at the league’s sports complex at 7700 New Market St. SW and was reported to the Tumwater Police Department.
Anyone with information on the machines can email president@capitollittleleague.org.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments