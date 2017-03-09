Assault leaves Olympia man with eye swollen to size of a golf ball

Police arrested a 50-year-old Olympia man Sunday after he reportedly beat another man, causing his eye to swell to the size of a golf ball.
Rodney D. Chappell appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy on Thursday. Murphy found probable cause for one felony charge: second-degree assault.
Deputy Prosecutor Mark Thompson said that if Chappell is convicted, this would be his second strike offense. He has five previous assault convictions, including one for second-degree assault.
Murphy set bail at $20,000.
“The allegations in this case, while they are only allegations, are quite serious,” Murphy said.
The Olympia Police Department responded to the Drexel House Sunday morning after an employee reported that one of the residents had been assaulted, according to court documents.
Medics examined a man whose one eye was swollen to the size of a golf ball, and the other had significant bruising. The man also had a laceration near his nose. The man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
There was blood covering the victim’s pillow, and a towel on the floor near the bed. There also was blood splattered on the wall.
Officers noted that the victim has one partially amputated leg and uses a wheelchair. He has memory issues because of an earlier brain surgery. They also noted that because the victim didn’t have a phone, he was unable to call for help, according to court documents.
The victim told officers that he met Chappell when they were both homeless, and he had allowed Chappell to spend the night in his apartment. He said that Chappell was “tweeking” and wouldn’t stay still. The victim said Chappell punched him in the face when the he told Chappell to be quiet and go to sleep.
Olympia police later located and arrested Chappell.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
