Bail Set at $500,000 for previously deported suspect with meth in Chehalis

A man caught with several ounces of methamphetamine in Chehalis this week is being held on $500,000 bail in the Lewis County Jail after the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office expressed a concern about previous illegal entries into the United States.
Eduardo F. Morales Martinez, 37, of Shelton, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher asked Superior Court Judge Joely O'Rourke to hold Morales Martinez without bail for the time being, saying prosecutors still aren’t even sure that’s his real name.
“We don’t know who he is,” Meagher said. “He’s given a couple of names, none of which check out with the state’s database.”
Defense attorney Rachael Tiller argued against a no-bail hold, and O'Rourke agreed, saying the defendant is constitutionally entitled to a bail amount given the charges filed.
However, she set bail at $500,000, saying Morales-Martinez, who according to court documents has been deported and has come back to the United States multiple times, is a “tremendous” flight risk.
Gloria Neida Iniguez Gonzalez, 38, of Olympia, was charged as a co-defendant with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Her bail was set at a much lower $10,000.
According to court documents, detectives were driving in Chehalis when they reported seeing a vehicle approach them with only one functioning headlight. The vehicle reportedly turned without signaling, and the detectives stopped it for the observed infractions.
The driver, Morales Martinez, who identified himself first as Antonio Ortiz-Hernandez, reportedly told police he did not have a driver’s license, but provided one detective with three Mexican identification cards with that name. However, the cards had different birth dates.
Because of the numerous ID cards, and Morales Martinez reportedly nervous demeanor, police called for narcotics-sniffing K9 Axel from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.
Axel sniffed around the vehicle and reportedly alerted on its trunk. Detectives obtained a search warrant and found three bags, each containing approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine. They also found more than $600 in cash in a pouch behind the driver’s seat.
After being arrested, the driver reported that Eduardo Morales Martinez was his correct name.
Under that name, police found he had multiple aliases and prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Records also indicate “multiple deportations and illegal entries,” according to court documents.
