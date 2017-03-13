In chaos of stabbing, woman stole medical kit from Bellingham paramedics, police say

In the chaos of a stabbing that led to an officer-involved shooting in downtown Bellingham, a woman stole a large medical kit from firefighters Sunday afternoon.
Bellingham paramedics were treating a man for a stab wound to the neck around 4:20 p.m., when the bag went missing. (A Bellingham police officer later shot the suspected stabber.)
On Monday police released a security photo of the suspected medical kit thief, carrying the blue-and-black duffel bag full of medical gear in front of the Horseshoe Café, 113 E. Holly St.
If you recognize her, contact the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800.
