Yelm man faces 10 charges after beating girlfriend, fleeing deputies, documents say

A Yelm man who prosecutors say beat his girlfriend before leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase Sunday now faces a laundry list of charges in Pierce County Superior Court.
The 29-year-old was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, making or possessing motor vehicle theft tools, possession of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and third-degree driving while suspended. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $500,000.
According to court documents:
The man started beating his girlfriend Saturday when she was at his apartment. She told Pierce County deputies he hit her several times in the face, wouldn’t let her leave, and took her cellphone and ID.
She had a bruised left eye, possibly broken nose, bruised lip, bruised forearms, a scraped hand, bruised collarbone and possibly cracked ribs.
After enduring this for a day, she convinced her boyfriend to let her get coffee with her aunt.
As her aunt drove them to get coffee in East Pierce County, she called 911 to say the boyfriend was following them in a stolen vehicle.
A deputy followed the man and turned on his lights and siren, which the man ignored.
A pursuit ensued:
▪ The man immediately made several turns, including one when he saw another patrol car coming toward him
▪ He almost hit a car at a stop sign
▪ He failed to stop for a traffic light
▪ He dodged a deputy’s spike strip
▪ He failed to stop for another stop sign
▪ He failed to stop for another traffic light
▪ He drove onto the curb to pass stopped traffic
▪ He then ran two more stop lights
▪ He was stopped via pit maneuver, or spinout.
But the deputy who stopped his car wasn’t going to arrest the man so quickly.
Instead, he ran.
He ran through a car wash to an open field, where deputies detained him after a brief struggle.
On his person, deputies found 100 ecstasy pills, 18 grams of methamphetamine, eight counterfeit $20 bills, a large fixed-blade knife and a set of shaved keys for stealing Ford vehicles.
Deputies also found another set of shaved keys in the ignition of the stolen vehicle.
The man has felony convictions in Pierce County for second-degree malicious mischief in 2005, second-degree assault in 2007, and first-degree robbery and second-degree assault in 2012.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments