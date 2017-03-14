Graham raid nets $50,000 in heroin alone, deputies say

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives seized tens of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs in a recent raid in Graham, according to charging documents.
Two people were charged in Superior Court in connection with the raid — a 37-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who lived together in a travel trailer in the 7000 block of 224th Street East.
Each faces two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and five counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to the Sheriff’s Department and charging documents:
Deputies raided the travel trailer Friday morning and found more than 3 1/2 pounds of heroin, bagged in half-pound increments; $30,000 in cash, mostly packaged in $1,000 increments; and a pound of crystal methamphetamine.
They also confiscated 64 prescription pills.
Five handguns, including one that had been stolen, and three rifles were seized, as well as high-capacity magazines.
Street value of the heroin alone was believed to be $50,000, deputies said.
Also in the couple’s possession was a badge and identification stolen from a Pierce County sheriff’s chaplain during a Christmas Eve vehicle prowling.
The trailer contained a safe with illegal fireworks that the sheriff’s bomb squad disposed of, as well as a large number of items believed to have been stolen.
Seven people who live at the trailer and in a nearby house told deputies the man is their heroin dealer. Notes in the trailer signed by the woman gave detailed accounts of drug transactions and rules for selling drugs.
The arrested woman, who had been held in the Enumclaw jail on a theft warrant Friday before being transferred, was found with drugs on her person when she was booked Monday into the Pierce County Jail.
