Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying burglary, ID theft suspects

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary following the arson of a Tanglewilde home.
The home, located on Spartan Court SE in Thurston County, caught fire on Jan. 28. A male suspect burgled the home the same day.
One of the credit cards taken during the burglary was used recently at the Lacey Walmart by another male suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective Ben Elkins at 360-786-5279.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
