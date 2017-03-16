Yelm police nab bank robbery suspect

Yelm police on Thursday arrested the man they believe was responsible for a March 6 robbery of a bank there.
The 26-year-old Pierce County man was arrested at a Fife motel with assistance from Fife police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, according to a Yelm police news release.
“The arrest was made possible by the tremendous work from our detective, who put together information received from the public and local business community,” Police Chief Todd Stancil said in the release.
The robbery at the branch of America’s Credit Union, 415 Yelm Ave., happened about 2 p.m. March 6, police said.
The robber gave a teller a note with demands for money, claiming he had a gun.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
