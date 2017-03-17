Suspect in Shelton restaurant shooting held on $750,000 bail

A Port Orchard man is being held on $750,000 bail in Mason County Jail following Wednesday’s shooting at the Spencer Lake Bar & Grill, according to KOMO News.
Paul Olafsen, 64, was charged with first-degree felony assault and made his first appearance Thursday in Mason County Superior Court. He is accused of shooting the restaurant’s owner Larry Lawrence three times at about 7:45 a.m. inside the bar at 180 E. Pickering Road, northeast of Shelton.
Olafsen said he went into the bar and placed an order with a waitress for a “Spencer Special with chips and a margarita,” according to iFiberOne News Radio. Lawrence asked him to leave because there was a meeting going on and Olafsen was being “loud and unpleasant.”
A scuffle ensued, and Lawrence was shot and hit at close range three times, including near his heart.
Lawrence underwent surgery, was released from the hospital and is already back on light duty, according to KOMO News.
“You get lucky once in awhile,” Lawrence told the Seattle news station. “But I deserved to win that one. He was the bad guy, and I was the good guy. I deserved to win that one.”
The restaurant reopened on Thursday morning.
“Every staff member has been with us for over a year, and most over many many years, if you come, please be understanding and caring for all of our staff as they are victims too,” Lawrence’s wife posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “...We ARE A FAMILY and we love each and every one of them.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
