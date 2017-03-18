Green Hill riot suspect pleads guilty

One of five men charged in a gang-related riot in August at Chehalis’ Green Hill School pleaded guilty Thursday, two days after he was charged with three other alleged participants.
Brian Mendoza-Laureano Zuniga, 19, pleaded guilty early Thursday to one charge of participating in a prison riot and was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.
Zuniga is already serving time in the state Department of Corrections on an unrelated charges. He was an inmate at Green Hill School at the time of the riot in August 2016.
Angel Flores, 19, Juan Daniel Martinez Sanchez, 19, and Adrian Pimentel, Jr., 20, were charged Tuesday in Lewis County Superior Court with participating in a prison riot, a class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Pimentel was also charged with custodial assault for allegedly assaulting a guard during the brawl.
Eduardo Humberto Moreno was scheduled to make his first appearance on charges related to the riot Friday, but reportedly was not transported from state Department of Corrections custody on time.
All five men are in custody with the state Department of Corrections or Green Hill School on unrelated charges. The four remaining defendants are scheduled to be in court for their arraignment March 23.
According to court documents, the riot took place Aug. 11 as dinner was coming to a close.
Guards reported seeing all five suspects, who allegedly identify with the Sureño Mexican gang, participating in a brawl with Norteño gang members.
Green Hill School, run by the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration, is a medium-maximum security fenced youth facility for older, male offenders ages 15 to 20.
