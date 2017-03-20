Bryson Chaplin expected to plead guilty in two thefts that preceded Olympia police shooting

One of two men on trial for the alleged assault of an Olympia police officer will likely plead guilty to theft charges Tuesday, according to his attorney.
Bryson Chaplin is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault, and three counts of third-degree assault. His attorney, George Trejo, said Monday that Chaplin plans to plead guilty to two of the theft charges.
Trial for the other charges will move forward.
Jury selection for the trial of Chaplin and his brother, Andre Thompson, began Monday morning. The process is expected to continue through Thursday, before opening statements start next week.
Thompson faces two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of third-degree theft.
Thompson and Chaplin face assault charges resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at a west Olympia supermarket.
Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office and the Olympia Police Department.
Chaplin is expected to plead guilty to two thefts that happened early May 21. The suspected assault is tied to a third theft that happened later.
Trejo said after the guilty pleas, he would ask to have evidence and testimony regarding the first two thefts removed from the trial, as it would be prejudicial. The evidence includes surveillance video from the grocery store.
Judge Erik Price and Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson asked why the potential guilty plea wasn’t brought up earlier.
“We were here last week, this wasn’t raised,” Jackson said.
Jackson said that the first two alleged thefts are important to the case. Store employees wouldn’t have confronted Chaplin during the third theft had they not seen him during the previous thefts, Jackson said.
