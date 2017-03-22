Trial of Thompson, Chaplin delayed due to suspect’s illness

The trial for two men suspected of assaulting an Olympia police officer was put on hold Wednesday when one of the suspects was taken to the hospital.
Bryson Chaplin was taken to the emergency room with chest pains early Wednesday afternoon, according to his attorney, George Trejo. Chaplin hasn’t been feeling well all week, and has been suffering from respiratory issues, the attorney said.
Trejo said Wednesday that Chaplin was diagnosed with a chest infection, and was prescribed antibiotics. A doctor reportedly said that Chaplin would be able to return to the trial on Thursday — but Trejo said he worried about his client’s ability to assist in his own defense.
Judge Erik Price decided to put the case on hold until Monday. Price called the delay “unfortunate,” but said it would be better to have a two-day delay than a longer one.
Chaplin and his brother, Andre Thompson, face assault charges resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia police Officer Ryan Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of thefts and an assault at a west Olympia supermarket.
Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of wrongdoing by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office and the Olympia Police Department.
Thompson and Chaplin are on trial in Thurston County Superior Court. Chaplin is charged with three counts of third-degree theft, one count of fourth-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault. Thompson faces one count of third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree assault.
The delay comes after attorneys and Price spent Monday, Tuesday and half of Wednesday in jury selection. The parties had planned on wrapping up jury selection Thursday, then beginning with opening statements and jury selection next Monday.
It’s unclear whether the delay will impact Chaplin’s ability to plead guilty to two of the theft charges later this week. Trejo said Monday that his client intended to plead guilty to the counts, and that he would move to have any testimony and evidences regarding those thefts kept out of court. Testimony about the thefts would prejudice the jury during trial on the other counts, he said.
Attorney Sunni Ko, who represents Thompson, said she agreed with the plan, as testimony about the early thefts would impact her client, too. Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Graham said he would oppose the pleas being entered.
