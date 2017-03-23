Crime

March 23, 2017 7:28 AM

Man dies after jumping from Lakewood overpass

By Stacia Glenn

A 52-year-old man died Wednesday after jumping from a Lakewood overpass and landing on Interstate 5, according to the State Patrol.

The man leaped from the Thorne Lane overpass about 7 p.m. and landed in a northbound lane.

He was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers closed all northbound lanes of I-5 for about 15 minutes.

