Thurston County man arrested in death of infant son

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Thurston County man on Wednesday in the death of his infant son.
The 1-month-old child died in January of 2016 after he was hospitalized with a head injury, said Sgt. Carla Carter, of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
During last year’s investigations, there were indications that the baby had been abused. The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the child’s father earlier this week, and he is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.
The Olympian does not release suspects’ names until they have appeared in court.
The suspect was booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of homicide by abuse.
Detectives began investigating the suspect on Jan. 4, 2016 when the baby was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, and later transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, according to court documents. The child eventually died.
The child suffered from hypothermia and injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
The suspect told doctors that he gave the baby a bath and noticed that the child was cold and pale. He wrapped the child in a blanket and left the room for a few minutes. When he returned, the baby was unresponsive, according to court documents.
Initially, the suspect denied any intentional or accidental situation that would have hurt the child. The child’s mother also said she wasn’t sure what had happened.
Later, he reportedly told detectives that the child had hit his head on the edge of a playpen. He also said there was a video of him making the baby dance, and that he may have been overly rough, and made the baby’s head snap back, according to court documents.
