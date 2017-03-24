D’Allesandro sentenced to 25 years for 2003 murder of Olympia man

Felix Joseph Welch D’Allesandro will spend another 11 years in prison for his involvement in the grisly 2003 murder of Olympia resident David George.
D’Allesandro, 32, was sentenced Friday in Thurston County Superior Court to 25 years for one count of first-degree murder after pleading guilty March 8. He has already served nearly 14 years in prison since some of George’s dismembered remains were discovered off Libby Road in 2003, and he will receive credit for time served.
D’Allesandro was originally convicted in 2004 and sentenced to 32 years in prison. However, the state Court of Appeals overturned the original conviction in 2015 on a legal technicality during his first trial.
George, 51, had been stabbed in a dispute over marijuana and placed into the trunk of a vehicle where he died. His body was then dismembered and scattered throughout Thurston County.
D’Allesandro and a co-defendant, Mert Celebisoy, were arrested for the murder. Celebisoy is currently serving a sentence of 28 years, 8 months.
At Friday’s hearing, members of George’s family asked Judge Mary Sue Wilson to impose the maximum sentence of 320 months. Family members said they struggle to find closure because George’s head has never been found.
Claudia George told the court how her brother was her hero and a talented artist — and how his death has devastated their family.
“I do not rest easily at night or have any sense of closure,” Claudia George said Friday. “Not a day goes by that I don’t feel grief and miss his presence terribly.”
Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 280 months, which was about in the middle of the sentence range of 240 to 320 months.
In issuing a sentence of 300 months, Judge Wilson said one factor was that D’Allesandro had placed George in the trunk of the car where he ended up dying “in suffering and fear.” Judge Wilson also encouraged D’Allesandro to continue working to improve himself in prison through education and good behavior.
D’Allesandro, who was just 19 at the time of the crime, briefly addressed the court Friday.
“I deeply regret what we did,” he said. “I am truly sorry.”
