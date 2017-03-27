Suspect in Olympia baseball bat attack to face assault charge

A 21-year-old Olympia man likely will be charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly attacked another man with a baseball bat late Saturday.
Joseph M. Gaspar appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson on Monday. The judge set bail at $50,000.
Deputy Prosecutor Olivia Zhou said that while Gaspar has little criminal history, he has several warrants for failing to appear in Olympia Municipal Court.
“It sounds like the incident would have been much worse if it were not for the fact that law enforcement interferred,” Zhou said.
An Olympia police officer responded to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after someone approached his car and reported that someone being assaulted.
At the scene, the officer saw one man lying on the ground and another man standing over him with a bat. The officer said he saw the standing man hit the other man with the bat, according to court documents.
When the suspect, later identified as Gaspar, saw the officer, he ran. The officer eventually caught up with and detained Gaspar.
Another officer reported the victim was on the ground screaming in pain. He appeared to have wounds to his head, hands, back and ribs.
Before the victim was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital, he identified Gaspar as the man who attacked him, according to court documents.
Gaspar reportedly told police the victim claimed Gaspar owed him $40. But Gaspar said he didn’t owe the man money, and was offended, according to court documents.
The victim called him names and made an obscene gesture at him, Gaspar reported.
Gaspar told police that he found a bat behind a bar, and took it to where the victim was. He allegedly said he used the bat because he wanted to inflict as much damage as possible.
He reportedly said he didn’t care if he killed the man, according to court documents.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments