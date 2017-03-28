Man accused of shooting restaurant owner pleads not guilty

2:09 OL Trey Adams speaks after Day 1 of spring practice Pause

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line