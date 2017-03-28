Man accused of shooting restaurant owner pleads not guilty

The suspect in the shooting of a Mason County restaurant owner on March 15 was arraigned on charges on Monday afternoon.
Represented by his attorney, Paul Olafsen, 64, entered a not guilty plea and asked for a reduction in his $750,000 bail in Mason County Superior Court, according to iFiberOneNewsRadio. He is charged with first-degree assault and is being held in Mason County Jail.
Olafsen is accused of shooting Spencer Lake Bar & Grill owner Larry Lawrence three times about 7:30 a.m. inside the bar at 180 E. Pickering Road, northeast of Shelton. Lawrence underwent surgery, was released from the hospital and back to work on light duty the following afternoon, according to KOMO News.
