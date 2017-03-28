Crime

Have you seen this woman?

By Lisa Pemberton

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a suspect wanted for residential burglary, ID theft and trafficking stolen property.

The case is Crime Stoppers of Olympia/Thurston County “Crime of the Week.”

Misty Shyann Reddoch is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 118 pounds and has a neck tattoo of three stars.

“She is currently hiding and possibly trying to leave the area,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason, a spokesman for Crime Stoppers. “Thurston County has a felony warrant for her arrest for residential burglary and trespass.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

