Have you seen this woman?

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a suspect wanted for residential burglary, ID theft and trafficking stolen property.
The case is Crime Stoppers of Olympia/Thurston County “Crime of the Week.”
Misty Shyann Reddoch is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 118 pounds and has a neck tattoo of three stars.
“She is currently hiding and possibly trying to leave the area,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason, a spokesman for Crime Stoppers. “Thurston County has a felony warrant for her arrest for residential burglary and trespass.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
