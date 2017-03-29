Sex offender registers to live in Olympia

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has issued a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender, Paul C. Adamson, 33, who has registered to live in the 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, in Olympia.
On March 20, 2017, Adamson pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of luring with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to six months in jail, and 12 months community supervision. The conviction stems from Adamson, at 33, exposing himself to and communicating with an unknown 12-year-old boy.
Adamson is described as a white male, 5 feet and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have questions or concerns regarding Paul Adamson or any other registered sex offender living in Thurston County, go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff and click on “Sex Offender Watch,” or call 360-754-2894.
