Federal charges await Kent pair arrested in Lewis County with 24 pounds of meth in gas tank

Two men arrested during a seizure of 24 pounds of methamphetamine in Lewis County on March 17 are expected to be charged in federal court, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Martin Alejandro Vega-Vega, 26, and Marco Antonio Lopez-Vega, 25, both of Kent, were arrested after members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team pulled over a vehicle they were driving as part of an ongoing investigation. The traffic stop occurred along northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 81.
Law Enforcement seized 24 pounds of individually wrapped packages of methamphetamine from the 2001 Volkswagen Jetta’s gas tank.
The investigation is being led by the DEA and the Tahoma Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to the DEA.
“The subjects are pending federal prosecution,” Special Agent Jodie Underwood told The Chronicle.
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a collaborative effort between the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia and Chehalis police departments.
