Centralia officer suspended one day for punching restrained man who spat on him

A Centralia Police Department investigation concluded an officer used unnecessary force when he punched a restrained man who had spit on and assaulted him at a hospital in late January.
Officer Philip Weismiller was suspended for one day, or 11 hours, according to a letter dated Tuesday, March 28, to Weismiller from Centralia Police Chief Carl Nielsen, for “unreasonable and unwarranted force to a person encountered or a person under arrest.”
As an alternative, he will be allowed to forfeit 11 hours of vacation or accrued leave.
“You are reminded that as a Police Officer you are expected to utilize only that force necessary to overcome resistance and/or affect an arrest,” Nielsen wrote. “Using excessive or unnecessary force can and will not be tolerated by this agency. It is hoped that you will take the initiative to make the required changes necessary to correct that conduct.”
However, Nielsen’s letter also commends Weismiller for his “candor” during the investigation.
“I also appreciate your openness to assessing options other than force if you are ever put into that situation again,” Nielsen wrote.
Any future violations will follow a “progressive discipline model,” according to the letter, which could result in further disciplinary measures.
Weismiller was cleared of wrongdoing in an excessive force complaint from 2016 and in a shooting of a man armed with a knife in 2014. Last March, he lost the end of one finger while trying to get into a burning home to save three children trapped inside.
Weismiller did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Chronicle.
“We take any use of force … by any of our department members very seriously,” Nielsen told The Chronicle.
At about 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, Weismiller responded to the Providence Centralia Hospital emergency department regarding a disorderly person receiving treatment, according to a report on the incident by the Centralia Police Department.
Michael Hilton, 33, a transient, was said to be threatening to kill staff members and causing a disturbance. He allegedly assaulted two nurses by spitting on them, and one wished to press charges.
Weismiller arrived and began explaining to Hilton he was under arrest for assault. Hilton, who was under loose five-point restraint on a bed, allegedly struck Weismiller in the leg with his fist and spit into his eye.
Hilton was wearing a “spit-mask” to prevent him from spitting, but it had slipped down, according to the investigation.
Weismiller then reportedly struck Hilton in the face twice with his fist.
Hilton was charged for the incidents in Lewis County Superior Court with two counts of third-degree assault and held on $25,000 bail in the Lewis County Jail.
He pleaded guilty this month and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Cmdr. Pat Fitzgerald initiated a formal complaint on Feb. 2, and the investigation was assigned to Detective Sgt. Carl Buster.
Buster interviewed Weismiller and witnesses to the incident.
According to a transcript of the interview with Weismiller, provided along with other documents related to the investigation after a public records request to the police department, he said the punches were a quick reaction to Hilton’s behavior.
“It was a reaction. It was instinct. I got attacked, I threw punches,” Weismiller said.
Buster wrote that at the time, Weismiller was concerned about contracting a bloodborne pathogen, such as Hepatitis C, due to the spit hitting his eye.
Buster concluded in his report that the case was very “black and white.”
“The two quick jabs that Officer Weismiller gave to Hilton did stop Hilton from spitting on him, which did affect the lawful purpose intended, however, other reasonably effective alternatives existed at the time,” Buster wrote. “Hilton was already restrained and a spit mask had been placed on him but removed.”
He concluded that Weismiller could have just as effectively stopped Hilton from assaulting him further by walking away.
“Walking away would have been reasonable and effective, so by definition alone, this use of force was not necessary to get Hilton to stop spitting,” Buster wrote.
