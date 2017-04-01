Woman who led police to meth lab later arrested on drug charge

A witness who led police to an operational methamphetamine lab in Galvin earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants and a new drug charge.
Heather R. Peterson, 39, of Centralia, was charged Thursday in Lewis County Superior Court on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. The charge was not related to the meth production operation, prosecutors said.
Peterson was also booked for an outstanding warrant from Idaho and is facing extradition to that state.
She is being held in the Lewis County Jail on $15,000 bail.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Will Halstead asked for the bail amount partly because he said an investigation revealed she was potentially planning on fleeing to Idaho.
Attorney Rachael Tiller, representing Peterson at her first hearing, denied that her client was trying to flee, and said she simply had business to attend to in Idaho, where she has family.
According to court documents and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office responded at 10 p.m Wednesday to the 100 block of Joppish Road in Galvin — the same area where the meth lab was discovered earlier in the week — after receiving a report of a suspicious person in the area.
The deputy found Peterson there, and discovered that she had active felony warrants.
During her arrest on the warrants, Peterson reportedly revealed two bags of a substance identified as methamphetamine in her pockets. She was booked into the Lewis County Jail.
Two days earlier, deputies responded to the same address on a report of an assault against Peterson by Justin G. Bonifield, 47, who lived there. . Peterson reported Bonifield struck her in the head with an empty beer bottle and fired a gun as she tried to escape.
While deputies were searching for Bonifield, Peterson revealed that he was making methamphetamine in a shed on the property.
Bonifield is being held on $200,000 bail for charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, second-degree assault, harassment - threat to kill, domestic violence, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
Investigators reported finding a “fully functional methamphetamine lab as well as a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” according to court documents. The “lab” contained beakers, tubes, chemicals, flasks, a condenser, powder that tested positive for ephedrine and red phosphorous, a chemical used to make methamphetamine.
On Tuesday, detectives and responders from the state Department of Ecology were still at the scene. Bonifield was arrested Tuesday in Olympia and was charged in Lewis County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning. His trial is tentatively set for mid-May.
Comments