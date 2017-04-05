Crime of the Week: Help solve a Thurston County burglary and vehicle theft

Crime Stoppers of South Sound is asking for help identifying suspects in a March 31 burglary east of Tumwater.
A suspect entered a home on Arab Drive and stole cash and a laptop, according to Crime Stoppers. Two suspects left the home in a Chevrolet Suburban.
The vehicle was later reported stolen from a local dealership, and has since been recovered.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for tips, and they may be made anonymously.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
