Crime

April 5, 2017 9:07 AM

Crime of the Week: Help solve a Thurston County burglary and vehicle theft

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

Crime Stoppers of South Sound is asking for help identifying suspects in a March 31 burglary east of Tumwater.

A suspect entered a home on Arab Drive and stole cash and a laptop, according to Crime Stoppers. Two suspects left the home in a Chevrolet Suburban.

The vehicle was later reported stolen from a local dealership, and has since been recovered.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for tips, and they may be made anonymously.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

