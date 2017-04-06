He tried to defraud the state, but the interpreter caught him

An Auburn man used two names to make workers’ compensation claims. Unfortunately for him, the same state interpreter worked with him for both claims.
Pablo Francisco Castillo Murguia, 40, was sentenced Wednesday in Thurston County Superior Court to 60 days in jail for first-degree theft, according to a Department of Labor and Industries news release. He has to pay back $114,752 in improper benefits he received for more than five years.
Castillo pleaded guilty in March 2016, but failed to appear for his sentencing. He was arrested last month while police were serving him in another case.
“The brazen deception in this case is stunning,” Annette Taylor, deputy assistant director of L&I’s fraud prevention branch, said in the news release. “Workers’ comp scammers are taking resources that are meant to help legitimately injured workers heal and return to work.”
Castillo, calling himself Juan Pedro Castillo, injured his right knee in 2012 when he fell from stilts while taping drywall at a Seattle construction site.
Castillo reached a settlement with L&I on Aug. 30, 2012. Eight days later, he claimed to have injured his left leg while taping drywall on Bainbridge Island.
When Castillo filed that claim, he used his real name. But the state’s Spanish-language interpreter recognized him from his previous claim and alerted L&I.
Castillo had been claiming disability under one identity, but was working under another identity, L&I investigators determined.
He fraudulently obtained two state identification cards and a driver’s license under fake names, the release stated.
Kenny Ocker
