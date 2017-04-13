Convicted child killer from Longview could get life sentence reduced

A 39-year-old Longview man who was convicted of murdering a 7-year-old neighbor in 1994 will be resentenced in May and could possibly be released on parole if the minimum sentence is granted.
The Daily News in Longview reports that Timothy Edward Haag, who had been sentenced at age 17 to life without parole in Cowlitz County Superior Court, will be resentenced because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that such mandatory sentences for juvenile homicide defendants is unconstitutional.
During his trial, Haag had admitted to choking and drowning 7-year-old Rachel Dillard in a bathtub. Haag was in love with her older brother, Alex Dillard, who had been removed from the home because of abuse, according to the report. This apparently “created a perfect storm for his complete mental collapse” and led to the murder as a form of revenge on the family.
Haag has served most of his 22-year sentence so far at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen and has been a model prisoner, according to the report. Public defender Simmie Baer is seeking the 25-year minimum sentence for Haag.
